Meta Set to Release AI Chatbots with Human-like Personalities

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to introduce AI chatbots with human-like personalities in a bid to keep their users engaged. It has been reported that these chatbots are currently in the prototype stage and are expected to be capable of engaging in conversations at a human level when they are released, which could be as early as next month.

Referred to as “personas” by Meta staff, these AI chatbots will take on different characters, each with their own unique personality. For example, one prototype mimics the speech patterns of former US President Abraham Lincoln, while another adopts the language of a surfer to offer travel advice. The main purpose of these chatbots is to provide recommendations, enhance search functionality, and offer users a fun interactive experience.

Meta may employ automated checks to ensure accuracy and prevent the chatbots from breaking any rules or engaging in inappropriate speech. This move is in line with Meta’s focus on retaining users, as highlighted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a recent earnings call. Zuckerberg also mentioned the success of their product, Threads, which has seen more daily usage than initially anticipated.

In addition to the chatbots, Meta has invested a significant amount of $3.7 billion in metaverse development, demonstrating their commitment to advancing immersive digital experiences. It is worth noting that the introduction of these chatbots also presents an opportunity for Meta to gather substantial amounts of user data.

By launching AI chatbots with human-like personalities, Meta hopes to keep its users engaged and provide them with personalized interactive experiences through the power of artificial intelligence.