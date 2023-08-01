Meta Plans to Launch AI Chatbots with Different Personalities on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly set to introduce a series of AI chatbots with unique personalities on its social networks as early as September. This move is aimed at addressing the decline in engagement, particularly on Facebook, while also potentially gathering more data about Meta’s extensive user base.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that these AI “personas” may include a chatbot impersonating Abraham Lincoln and another with a surfer persona that assists with travel arrangements. The primary function of these chatbots will be to aid users in content search, answering inquiries, and providing companionship and entertainment.

While Meta has not issued an official statement regarding these plans, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the project during a recent earnings call. He expressed the potential for AI to enhance user experiences in various aspects, including creative tools, virtual assistants, and improved interactions with businesses and creators. Zuckerberg seems enthusiastic about the long-term vision of AI chatbots in the metaverse, with sources affirming his dedicated focus on developing this concept.

Meta is actively positioning itself as a leader in the AI industry. In July, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop the next generation of LLaMA, Meta’s proprietary AI language model.

The integration of AI into social media is not exclusive to Meta. TikTok is currently testing a chatbot named Tako, while Snapchat has already launched a chatbot, My AI, for its Snapchat Plus subscribers. These developments demonstrate the growing trend of incorporating AI technology into social media platforms.

Overall, Meta’s plan to introduce AI chatbots with distinct personalities aims to revive engagement on Facebook and Instagram while exploring the potential for AI to transform user experiences in the future.