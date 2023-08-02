Meta is preparing to introduce chatbots with distinctive personalities on its social media platform, Facebook. The company aims to improve user engagement by implementing chatbots that simulate human-like conversations while providing new search capabilities and content recommendations. Expected to roll out in September, these chatbots will assume various personas, like emulating Abraham Lincoln or offering travel advice in a surfer’s style.

While this is not the first time chatbots have adopted distinct personalities or interacted as famous individuals, there are concerns regarding user privacy. Facebook’s track record in safeguarding user data raises worries that these chatbots may collect and potentially exploit extensive personal information.

Experts have also expressed concerns about manipulation and nudging users. As users engage with chatbots, more of their data becomes exposed, granting the company unrestricted usage of that information. Additionally, there is a risk of misinformation and bias, as other chatbots in the industry have previously shared inaccurate or misleading information.

Meta’s previous chatbot attempts, such as BlenderBot 2 and BlenderBot 3, faced criticism for promoting misleading content and hate speech. This raises doubt about the success of Meta’s latest venture. As September approaches, it remains to be seen whether Facebook can address these challenges or if it will encounter similar issues faced by others in the industry.

Despite these concerns, the introduction of chatbots with unique personalities on Facebook holds potential for enhancing user engagement and search capabilities. Observing the outcome of this endeavor will undoubtedly be interesting, especially considering Facebook’s substantial user base of nearly four billion.