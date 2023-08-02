Meta to Focus on AI to Drive Engagement and Revenue Growth

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is shifting its focus towards artificial intelligence (AI) to revive user engagement and drive revenue growth. To counter the competition from platforms like TikTok, Meta is planning to launch a series of AI-powered features across its apps, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Reports suggest that Meta will introduce AI chatbots on Facebook and Instagram as early as September. These virtual assistants will have distinct personalities to engage users in natural conversations. Some prototypes include an AI bot modeled after Abraham Lincoln, offering advice in the style of the former US president, and a surfer dude bot providing travel advice with a relaxed attitude.

The introduction of AI chatbots is expected to enhance search capabilities, improve content recommendations, and create new opportunities for brands to interact with customers.

In addition, leaked screenshots reveal Instagram’s development of AI-powered editing tools. These tools include a digital paintbrush that allows users to add or remove objects from images after they have been captured, as well as a “restyle” tool that can transform photos to match different visual styles. Instagram is also working on an AI feature to differentiate between real and computer-generated images, addressing concerns about the spread of misinformation.

Furthermore, Instagram is exploring AI-generated captions for photos to improve accessibility, as well as AI-sorted folders that organize images based on people or topics.

Meta’s increased focus on AI comes after a decline in enthusiasm for its metaverse vision. However, the company’s stock price has rebounded in 2023, likely driven by its public emphasis on generative AI and other AI initiatives. Meta has a strong presence in AI research, making contributions to the Hugging Face open-source AI community and developing the cutting-edge CM3leon model for generating images from text prompts.

By leveraging AI-powered features, including virtual chatbots and advanced photo editing tools, Meta hopes to rekindle users’ interest in its platforms. Whether AI will be the key to Meta’s success in the rapidly evolving tech landscape remains to be seen.