Meta Unveils Audiocraft: Using Generative AI for High-Quality Audio Production

Meta has introduced Audiocraft, a framework that leverages generative AI models to produce excellent audio and music based on short text descriptions. This technology firm has previously released an AI-powered music generator named MusicGen. Audiocraft is designed to enhance the quality of AI-generated sounds, such as dogs barking, cars honking, and footsteps on a wooden floor.

Audiocraft simplifies the usage of generative models for audio production by providing a range of sound and music generators alongside compression algorithms. By doing so, it eliminates the need to switch between different codebases. The framework consists of three main generative AI models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec.

MusicGen, which is already available, now has released training code, enabling users to train the model using their own music datasets. However, this raises ethical and legal concerns as MusicGen learns from existing music to produce similar effects. Consequently, there have been homemade tracks created using generative AI that are presented as authentic, leading to intellectual property concerns raised by music labels. Meta clarifies that the pretrained version of MusicGen has been trained on licensed music, but does not expressly prohibit commercial applications.

AudioGen, another model in Audiocraft, specializes in generating environmental sounds and sound effects. It employs a diffusion-based model that gradually removes noise from the initial data and moves it closer to the target prompt in incremental steps.

The third model, EnCodec, represents an improvement over Meta’s previous model and offers efficient audio compression while maintaining high fidelity.

Meta’s vision is to continue the development and enhancement of generative audio models, while also addressing any limitations and biases inherent in such models. The company aims to make these models accessible to both amateur and professional musicians, while promoting transparency and understanding regarding the development and utilization of these models.