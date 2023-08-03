Artificial Intelligence in the Music Industry: Meta Unveils AudioCraft Tools

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its mark on the music industry, giving rise to viral songs and even receiving Grammy recognition. Meta, a leading technology company, has recently introduced a set of AI tools called AudioCraft, designed to simplify the process of generating music using AI.

AudioCraft comprises three generative AI models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen and AudioGen have the capability to generate sound and music from text, with MusicGen producing music and AudioGen creating specific audio and sound effects. Users can experiment with MusicGen by describing the type of music they desire, such as an 80s driving pop song with heavy drums and synth pads.

EnCodec, on the other hand, is an audio codec built using neural networks. It compresses audio and reconstructs the input signal, resulting in improved quality music generation with fewer artifacts.

Meta has also made the pre-trained AudioGen models available, enabling users to generate environmental sounds like a dog barking or a floor creaking. Additionally, Meta has shared the weights and code for all three models, allowing researchers and practitioners to utilize them for training other models.

Meta envisions AudioCraft as a new type of instrument, comparing it to the advent of synthesizers. The company believes that with more controls, MusicGen can evolve into a novel instrument within the realm of AI-generated music.

While Meta’s AudioCraft is not the first AI tool of its kind, Google has previously released its own music-generating AI model called MusicLM. These advancements in AI technology demonstrate its increasing presence in revolutionizing the way we create and consume music.