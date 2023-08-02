Meta’s AI-Powered Initiatives to Drive User Growth and Revenue

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to counter the competition from platforms like TikTok and fuel its user growth and revenue. In September, Meta plans to introduce AI chatbots on Facebook and Instagram, aiming to provide users with more engaging and natural conversations. These virtual assistants will be designed with distinct personalities, such as an AI chatbot inspired by Abraham Lincoln and a surfer dude bot offering travel advice.

The introduction of AI chatbots serves multiple purposes for Meta. It aims to enhance search capabilities, improve content recommendations, and enable brands and businesses to interact with customers in innovative ways. Although the initial launch will be limited, Meta has ambitious plans to expand the reach of these chatbots if they prove successful.

Meta’s Instagram is also investing in AI-powered editing tools. Leaked screenshots suggest the development of features like a digital paintbrush that allows users to add or remove objects in photos after capture, and a “restyle” feature to transform photos to match different visual styles. Instagram is also rumored to be working on an AI feature that can differentiate between computer-generated images and real photos, addressing concerns related to misrepresentation.

Instagram is exploring other AI initiatives as well, including AI-generated photo captions for improved accessibility and AI-sorted folders that organize images based on people or topics. These efforts highlight Meta’s dedication to integrating AI into Instagram’s core functionalities.

Meta’s strategic shift towards AI indicates a departure from its lukewarmly received metaverse vision and a renewed focus on generative AI. The company experienced a significant decline in its stock price last year but has since rebounded in 2023, largely due to its reinvigorated emphasis on AI.

Armed with a wealth of user data, Meta aims to compete with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI in the ongoing AI arms race. While it remains unknown whether AI-powered features can revive genuine interest in Meta’s platforms, the company sees AI as its solution to combat stagnation and reinvigorate growth.