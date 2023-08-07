CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Meta Developing Advanced AI Chatbots to Enhance User Retention

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly working on a suite of AI-driven chatbots to address the growing competition and boost user retention. These chatbots will be integrated into platforms like Instagram and Facebook, offering human-like capabilities to engage users in meaningful conversations.

The upcoming chatbot range will introduce different personalities, known as “personas,” which can adapt to various conversational scenarios. For example, there are plans to create a chatbot modeled after Abraham Lincoln, imitating the speech characteristics of the historical figure. Moreover, Meta is exploring the idea of a travel guide personality to provide users with a unique and engaging conversational experience.

While the exact release date of the chatbot project remains uncertain, sources suggest a potential launch next month. This initiative aims to counteract the decline in users caused by the increasing competition from platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

Meta’s strategic goal is to enter the domain of AI-powered chatbots and offer not only entertaining interactions but also valuable tools for providing product recommendations to users. The company aims to gather additional user data through this project, enhancing the accuracy of its product recommendations.

To ensure effectiveness and compliance with regulations, Meta plans to conduct regular assessments of the chatbots. This initiative demonstrates Meta’s commitment to adaptability, innovation, and meeting the ever-changing user preferences and technological advancements.

