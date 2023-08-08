Meta Disbands AI Team, Shifts Focus to Generative AI

Meta, a social media giant, has disbanded its team that used artificial intelligence (AI) to create a database of over 600 million protein structures. This decision signifies a shift in Meta’s priorities, moving away from scientific projects and towards the development of revenue-generating AI products.

The disbanded team, known as ESMFold, had developed a large language model capable of processing extensive biological data to predict protein structures. This venture received acclaim from experts in drug development and medical treatments.

However, Meta’s decision to disband the team is part of a broader effort to improve profitability and growth through significant restructuring. Despite being an early investor in AI and having its own AI research lab, Meta has fallen behind competitors like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google in the AI space.

Meta’s new focus lies in harnessing research and development in generative AI, a technology that can generate human-like text, images, and video. To drive this initiative, Meta has established a generative AI team, led by Meta’s product chief, Chris Cox, and consisting of several hundred employees.

Acknowledging the need to catch up with competitors, Meta plans to launch a series of chatbots by September. While the company remains committed to open science and exploratory research through its Fair research lab, insiders speculate that the lab’s academic culture and lack of collaboration may have hindered Meta’s progress in generative AI.

Despite the disbandment of the ESMFold team, Meta has yet to confirm the future maintenance of the protein structure database. Currently available for research community use, concerns have been raised regarding the long-term sustainability of this service.