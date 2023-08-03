CityLife

Meta Explores AI-Powered Chatbots to Enhance User Engagement

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is stepping into new territory to keep up with the competition posed by platforms such as TikTok. According to reports from the Financial Times and The Verge, Meta is currently working on developing a series of AI-powered chatbots known as “personas.” These personas are designed to simulate human-like conversations, providing users with a more interactive and personalized social media experience.

The objective behind introducing these personas is to enhance user engagement by offering chatbots with distinct personalities and identities. For instance, users might come across chatbots representing historical figures like Abraham Lincoln or perhaps a laid-back travel advisor with a surfer vibe. By incorporating these AI-powered chatbots, Meta aims to encourage users to spend more time on their platforms and create a more immersive online experience.

While the development of these personas is still ongoing, the potential impact they could have on user engagement is vast. By revolutionizing the way we interact on social media, Meta’s investment in AI-powered chatbots highlights their dedication to innovation and the forefront of technology. In an increasingly competitive social media landscape, companies like Meta are continuously seeking innovative methods to captivate users and maintain their relevance in an ever-evolving digital world.

