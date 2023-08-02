Meta is preparing to introduce a new range of AI-powered chatbots that will embody the personas of well-known individuals, reports the Financial Times. Soon, users will have the ability to converse with a virtual Abraham Lincoln or seek travel recommendations from a seasoned digital expert within Meta-owned social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

While these AI personas aim to enhance user engagement, there are concerns surrounding the invasive nature of this technology. This raises broader concerns about the unintentional risks associated with the widespread adoption of AI.

The introduction of these chatbots is part of Meta’s strategy to personalize advertisements and boost revenue. However, some worry that they may also enable the collection of personal information without proper consent. AI ethics adviser and researcher, Ravit Dotan, points out that engaging with chatbots exposes user data to companies, granting them unrestricted access for various purposes.

Privacy concerns aside, there is also a risk of AI-powered chatbots spreading misinformation. Meta has faced criticism in the past for its AI bots, which have displayed a tendency to rely on inaccurate information when formulating responses.

Additionally, scammers are quick to exploit new technologies. Meta’s security reports have highlighted instances of malicious software disguising itself as AI-based tools, including ChatGPT. The company has been active in blocking infectious IP addresses associated with such tools.

During an earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the development of prototypes for these personalized AI assistant chatbots. Further details about Meta’s plans for AI personas will be revealed in September.

In conclusion, the introduction of AI-powered chatbots with famous personalities brings personalized interactions to the forefront but also sparks concerns regarding privacy, misinformation, and potential security threats.