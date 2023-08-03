Meta Developing AI Chatbots with Multiple Personalities

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is currently in the process of developing AI chatbots with the ability to have multiple personalities. These chatbots, known as “personas,” will be modeled after various characters, including Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. The intention is to deploy these chatbots on Facebook initially, with potential expansion to other platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. It is anticipated that the introduction of these AI bots could occur as early as September.

One notable aspect of Meta’s personas is their capability to gather substantial amounts of personal data that encompass users’ interests and hobbies. This data could then be utilized for the purpose of targeted advertisements. However, this has subsequently sparked concerns regarding issues of privacy and data security.

This initiative by Meta is not their first endeavor in the AI chatbot market. Last year, the company released BlenderBot 3, but it did not yield the desired level of success. Meta’s recent collaboration with Microsoft has also resulted in the launch of their AI model, Llama 2. Although the model is technically open-source, obtaining a license from Meta will be necessary for platforms with more than 700 million monthly active users to implement it.