Facebook’s Meta Working on AI Chatbots with Human-like Personalities

Facebook owner Meta is reportedly developing an AI chatbot with the personality of Abraham Lincoln. This chatbot is just one of several prototypes being worked on by the tech giant, each one designed to have a different human-like persona. The aim of Meta’s development is to enhance engagement on its social media platforms through these chatbots.

In addition to the chatbot based on the former US president, Meta is also exploring a chatbot that provides travel advice in the style of a surfer. These chatbots, internally referred to as ‘personas’, will serve as a new search function and offer recommendations to users.

The development of these chatbots comes as Meta focuses on improving retention for its text-based app Threads, which experienced a significant drop in users after its launch in early July. Despite this setback, Meta has reported strong advertising revenue in its latest earnings report and expects third-quarter revenue to exceed market expectations.

Meta has been capitalizing on the excitement surrounding emerging AI technology to recover from the challenges faced in 2022. They have recently released Llama 2, an open-source AI model for commercial use, distributed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. Additionally, Apple is also said to be working on AI chatbot offerings similar to Meta’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Reports of a ‘Chat with an AI’ feature on Instagram emerged earlier this year, signaling Meta’s intention to launch AI chatbots. The planned launch for these chatbots is set for September, although Instagram declined to comment on the matter.