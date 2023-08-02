Meta Blocks News Links in Canada in Protest Against New Law

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has recently taken the action of blocking news links in Canada. This move is a form of protest against a newly implemented law that requires digital publishers to compensate for news content. The global debate surrounding tech firms’ responsibility to support news content has prompted governments to push for such legislation.

As per Meta’s statement, Canadian users will no longer be able to view or share news links and content from publishers and broadcasters on Facebook and Instagram. Furthermore, access to news from foreign sites will also be blocked. The Online News Act, inspired by similar legislation in Australia, has been introduced to aid the struggling Canadian news industry, which has witnessed declining advertising revenue and publication closures. According to the new law, companies like Meta must establish fair commercial agreements with Canadian outlets for the news shared on their platforms or risk facing binding arbitration.

Meta argues that the bill is flawed, asserting that it operates on the mistaken premise that the company unjustly benefits from news content. On the contrary, Meta claims that news outlets share content on social media platforms to attract readers. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge criticized Meta’s actions as “irresponsible” while highlighting that the majority of online advertising revenues in Canada go to Meta and Google. The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) has also condemned Meta’s decision and demanded the restoration of Canadians’ access to news.

To address the situation, several Canadian media outlets have proposed alternative approaches. The leading newspaper, Globe and Mail, suggests providing tax credits to readers who subscribe to online news services. This would not only support the news industry but also encourage innovation.

The outcome of this dispute between Meta and the Canadian government is likely to have far-reaching implications for the regulation of tech giants and the news industry globally.