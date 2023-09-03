Meta Reportedly Developing Meta Quest 4 Pro as Competitor to Apple Vision Pro

The recent announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro has prompted direct competitors, such as Meta, to begin developing their own premium augmented reality (AR) headsets. Meta is rumored to have partnered with LG to launch a high-end mixed-reality device in 2025, with a pricing rumored to be lower than Apple’s offering at $3,499.

According to the Korean outlet Maekyung, Meta’s premium AR headsets will bear the ‘Pro’ moniker, with the official name of the device reported to be Quest 4 Pro. It is speculated that the partnership between Meta and LG formed after the unveiling of Apple’s Vision Pro, with even Samsung reportedly scrapping its previous prototype to work on a design and features set more aligned with Apple’s offering.

Before the release of the Quest 4 Pro in a couple of years, Meta plans to target the price-sensitive market first. The report indicates that a low-cost model priced below $200 will be released in 2024, followed by the Quest 4 Pro in 2025 at an undisclosed retail price. However, NH Investment & Securities suggests that Meta and LG may release a premium AR headset priced at around $2,000, positioning it between Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta Quest.

LG’s role in this partnership remains unclear, but the Korean company previously applied for a patent related to a mixed-reality headset in 2019 and has been actively engaged in research and development. It is unknown whether the patent is linked to Meta’s unreleased AR headset, but further details are expected to emerge in the coming years.

