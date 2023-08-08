Meta Disbands AI Team and Shifts Focus to Revenue-Generating Projects

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has disbanded its team of scientists working on the ESMFold project. ESMFold aimed to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to build a database of more than 600 million protein structures. This move signifies Meta’s strategic shift towards AI products that generate profits rather than scientific research.

ESMFold was highly praised by experts in drug development and treatment research. The project involved training a large language model capable of analyzing vast amounts of biological data. However, the team was disbanded as part of wider company layoffs.

Insiders shared that Meta’s decision to abandon ESMFold is aligned with its focus on AI projects that offer revenue-generating potential. Former research scientist Yaniv Shmueli stated that the company now prioritizes creating advanced intelligence to support its business rather than pursuing curiosity-driven projects.

In other news, China will release its July trade balance data, while Germany will publish inflation rate data for the previous month. Various companies, including SoftBank, Lyft, Glencore, and Eli Lilly, will announce their earnings. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a no-confidence motion in parliament due to inter-ethnic clashes in Manipur. Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz is being pressured to supply cruise missiles to Ukraine to aid its counteroffensive against Russia.

Moreover, notable challenges for big tech companies such as Baidu, Xiaomi, and Didi in China include stricter regulations hindering the launch of electric vehicles. China’s Ant Group plans to exchange nearly half of its stake in Indian payments firm Paytm for convertible debt. HSBC’s head of public affairs, Sherard Cowper-Coles, has issued an apology for making comments about the UK government’s dealings with China.

Additionally, the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea is being evacuated due to high temperatures and an incoming typhoon. Marine biologists express concerns about rising sea surface temperatures impacting coral reefs near Florida and the Caribbean. While the exact reasons for this acceleration are not fully understood, human activities contributing to greenhouse gas emissions are believed to be the primary cause.

In conclusion, Meta’s decision to dissolve its AI team underscores its shift towards AI projects that have the potential to generate revenue, leaving behind pure scientific pursuits.