Mercedes-Benz Reveals Concept CLA-Class Electric Vehicle with 400-Mile Range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Concept CLA-Class electric vehicle (EV), providing a glimpse into the future of the CLA lineup. The concept car is an electric-first design that leverages the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, with production set to begin in late 2024 and the final product expected to hit the U.S. market as the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

The Concept CLA-Class EV boasts a rear-mounted motor, a two-speed transmission, and an 800-volt architecture, promising improved efficiency and a range of around 400 miles. The design of the electric vehicle closely resembles the current CLA sedan, featuring a shark nose, smooth flanks, and a flowing Coke-bottle shape. It also includes many features from the Vision EQXX concept, such as the cabin-spanning MBUX Superscreen.

The EV will be available in both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations. Power comes from a single rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor with 235 horsepower, utilizing Mercedes-Benz Electric Drive Unit (MB.EDU) technology. The motor’s output is transmitted through a two-speed transmission, allowing for better efficiency across various speeds. The 800-volt architecture enables DC fast-charging at 250 kW, potentially adding 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

The Concept CLA-Class EV is equipped with two different lithium-ion battery chemistry options. The pricier option features silicon-oxide anodes that enhance energy density, providing the long range showcased in the concept. The entry-level version will use lithium-iron phosphate, offering a more affordable alternative with slightly lower range and kWh rating.

Inside the vehicle, an EQXX-inspired MBUX Superscreen takes center stage, spanning the entire cabin and serving as the de facto dashboard. The MBUX Superscreen is operated by the MB.OS chip-to-cloud architecture, creating a unique user interface and experience. While the concept’s interior features, such as the starry-night roof and one-piece bucket seats, are unlikely to make it to production, a more production-ready configuration is anticipated with conventional seats and trim.

Overall, the Concept CLA-Class EV showcases Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to electrification and provides a glimpse into the future of the CLA lineup. With a range of 400 miles and advanced features like the MBUX Superscreen, this electric vehicle promises an exciting and efficient driving experience.



