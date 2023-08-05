Mercedes-AMG to Bring Back V8 Engine for C63 and E63 Models

Mercedes-AMG is said to be planning a reintroduction of the V8 engine for its C63 and E63 models. According to reports, the range-topping C and E-Class models will see the return of the M177 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in 2026.

This decision follows the introduction of a hybridized 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine in the latest AMG C63 and the announcement that the upcoming AMG E63 will feature an in-line 6-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, the V8 engine will undergo updates to meet the stringent Euro 7 emission standards.

Currently, the V8 engine powers the AMG GT63 S E Performance and the AMG S63, delivering 831 BHP and 791 BHP, respectively. These top-of-the-line AMG models also incorporate a hybrid setup.

Along with the engine changes, both the C and E-Class models will undergo minor bodywork modifications to accommodate the larger engine as well as the PHEV battery, electric motor, and other auxiliary equipment.

It is anticipated that the AMG versions of the C and E-Class will continue to be manufactured for several more years, extending into the next decade.