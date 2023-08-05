Mercedes-AMG Plans V8 Engine Comeback for C63 and E63 Models

Mercedes-AMG is reportedly aiming to reintroduce the V8 engine to its C63 and E63 models. According to media reports, the M177 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine could make a comeback in the range-topping C and E-Class models in 2026.

This decision comes after Mercedes-Benz implemented hybridized 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrains in the AMG C63 and upcoming AMG E63 models. However, it’s important to note that these updates are being implemented to ensure that the 8-cylinder engine complies with the strict Euro 7 emission standards.

At present, the V8 engine powers the AMG GT63 S E Performance and the AMG S63, generating 831 BHP and 791 BHP, respectively. Both of these models also feature a hybrid setup.

In addition to reintroducing the V8 engine, the C and E-Class models are expected to undergo slight exterior modifications to accommodate the larger engine, PHEV battery, electric motor, and other auxiliary equipment.

The AMG versions of both the C and E-Class models are predicted to remain in production well into the next decade.