Former Content Moderators File Petition for Investigation into Exploitative Conditions

Former content moderators for Open AI’s ChatGPT in Nairobi, Kenya have filed a petition with the Kenyan government, demanding an investigation into the exploitative conditions they experienced. The moderators claim to have suffered psychological trauma, low pay, and abrupt dismissal while working for Sama, a data annotation services company contracted by OpenAI.

During their employment, the moderators, including Mophat Okinyi, were exposed to disturbing content such as graphic sexual violence, rape, murder, suicide, and child abuse. They claim that they were not adequately informed about the nature of the content they would be reviewing and received insufficient psychological support. Additionally, they were paid between $1.46 and $3.74 per hour.

The contract between OpenAI and Sama was terminated prematurely, leaving the moderators without income and facing serious trauma. The moderators allege that Sama failed to provide appropriate notice and support during the termination process. Sama, on the other hand, claims to have given full notice to employees and offered them the opportunity to participate in another project.

The work of content moderation plays a vital role in training language models like ChatGPT. As companies rely on the data collection and labeling industry, which is projected to exceed $14 billion by 2030, much of this work is outsourced to countries with lower labor costs such as Kenya, India, and the Philippines.

Nairobi has become a global hotspot for content moderation due to its economic crisis and a high rate of English speakers. Sama was able to recruit young, educated Kenyans desperate for work. However, the moderators’ experiences shed light on the toll this work takes on mental health.

The moderators describe data labeling as monotonous and traumatizing, exposing them to disturbing and grotesque content on a daily basis. It had severe consequences on their mental well-being, impacting personal relationships and causing irreversible damage.

While OpenAI declined to comment, Sama stated that moderators had access to licensed mental health therapists and received medical benefits. However, several petitioners claim that the support provided was inadequate.

This case emphasizes the need for fair and ethical treatment of workers involved in training AI models. It raises important questions about the long-term impact of this work on mental health and the responsibility of companies to provide proper support and care.