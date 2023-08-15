Apple’s Software Updates Allow Mood Tracking on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Apple’s latest software updates for its iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now allow users to log and track their moods. While Apple is not the first tech company to offer this feature, it raises questions about the effectiveness of mood-tracking apps, especially given the rising concerns over mental health.

Jukka-Pekka Onnela, an associate professor of biostatistics and co-director of the Master of Science in Health Data Science program in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, believes that Apple’s initiative is a positive development for mental health awareness. However, he notes that self-reporting is the main method for collecting mood data, which can be challenging to sustain over long periods of time. This limitation becomes even more evident when considering individuals with serious mental illnesses who may lack insight into their own behaviors or moods.

Onnela emphasizes the importance of accurate measurement in mental health management. While there are thousands of mood-tracking apps available, he distinguishes between two aspects: measurement and management. Better measurement can provide valuable insights both within and outside clinical settings, enabling interventions to be assessed for effectiveness.

However, Onnela advises users to seek clinical help for managing mental health conditions. The information provided by mood-tracking apps can serve as an informational intervention, allowing individuals to reflect on their emotional states. It is crucial to carefully consider how this information is presented to users, as negative results may lead to increased unhappiness.

Regarding the involvement of tech companies in mental health and mood tracking, Onnela acknowledges the unmet need for resources in this area. However, he suggests distinguishing between health and wellness, as regulations might differ between the two. Ultimately, the boundary between helpful assistance and excessive intrusion remains contentious.

In conclusion, Apple’s introduction of mood tracking features in its devices highlights the growing focus on mental health. While there are limitations to self-reporting and data collection, accurate measurement can aid in understanding and managing mental health conditions. Seeking clinical help is recommended for comprehensive support.