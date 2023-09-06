The Importance of Fingertip Viscoelasticity in Tactile Neuron Activity

Researchers have discovered that the mechanical memory of a fingertip, which remembers prior forces, influences the activity of tactile neurons. This study sheds light on the importance of fingertip viscoelasticity, where deformations last longer than the applied force, impacting the information sent to the brain. It suggests that the brain receives both current force data and a “memory” of previous forces, which has significant implications for understanding hand control in daily tasks and tactile-based actions.

Tactile neurons in the fingertip play a crucial role in providing information about the forces acting on our fingertips during object manipulation and haptic tasks. However, these neurons do not directly signal contact forces but rather relay information about the deformations caused by the applied force on the skin.

The viscoelastic nature of the fingertip means that the residual deformations from previous forces will affect how the fingertip reacts mechanically when subjected to a new force. To investigate this, researchers used robots to mimic natural object interactions and observed the neural responses of different types of tactile neurons (FA-1, SA-1, and SA-2) to varied forces.

The study found diverse responses in tactile neurons, indicating that they relay rich information about the fingertip’s viscoelastic state and hold a “memory” of past interactions. The firing rates of these neurons showed greater variability when the directional order of the force stimuli was varied, indicating that the fingertip’s viscoelastic memory influenced the responses in the tactile neurons.

Moreover, the study revealed that SA-2 neurons, which are active even without external stimulation, could signal information about the fingertip’s viscoelastic deformation state even between fingertip loadings. This suggests that first-order tactile neurons continuously provide the brain with information about the fingertip’s viscoelastic state, containing a memory of past stimulation.

Overall, this research highlights the importance of fingertip viscoelasticity in tactile neuron activity and provides insights into how the brain formulates accurate motor commands for hand control in everyday tasks. Further investigation is needed to determine the impact of viscoelasticity on manual task performance and how the brain utilizes the neural information about past stimuli.

