A Look Back in Time: The First Scientific Naming of a Dinosaur

In the late 1600s, a series of mysterious and colossal bones were discovered in slate quarries in England’s Oxfordshire. These perplexing fossils left experts of the time grappling for an explanation. Many theories emerged, ranging from belonging to a Roman war elephant to a giant human. However, it wasn’t until 1824 that William Buckland, the first professor of geology at Oxford University, identified and named the first known dinosaur based on these quarry findings.

Buckland named the creature Megalosaurus, meaning “great lizard,” in a scientific paper presented to the Geological Society of London. While some of his assumptions were accurate, such as the concept of extinct giant reptiles, the term “dinosaur” didn’t come into existence until Richard Owen, founder of the Natural History Museum in London, coined it 20 years later.

Despite Megalosaurus being overshadowed in the public’s imagination by the discoveries of complete fossils of marine reptiles, its impact on popular culture was notable. Charles Dickens even wrote about encountering a Megalosaurus in the opening of his novel, “Bleak House.” Additionally, Megalosaurus was one of the three model dinosaurs displayed at London’s Crystal Palace in 1854, where the world’s first dinosaur park was located.

Buckland’s contributions didn’t stop at Megalosaurus. He married his assistant, Mary Morland, who illustrated the fossils in his groundbreaking paper. Later in his career, Buckland recognized the effects of glaciation on the British landscape, and he made valuable contributions to that field as well.

Reflecting on the past 200 years, paleontologists marvel at the remarkable findings and advancements in understanding dinosaurs. Approximately 1,000 dinosaur species have been named, with about 50 new species discovered each year. However, this is only a fraction of the dinosaurs that likely existed over the course of their 150-million-year reign on Earth.

Today, we understand that birds are the descendants of dinosaurs, with over 10,000 species of birds currently inhabiting our planet. This highlights the vast diversity and longevity of dinosaurs, disproving the notion that they were evolutionary failures.

