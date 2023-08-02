The Potential of LEO Satellite Constellations for PNT Systems

We are currently witnessing a space race as multiple stakeholders aim to provide broadband connectivity worldwide and advance scientific research through the deployment of their own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. SpaceX’s Starlink is leading the way with plans to deploy around 12,000 LEO satellites, revolutionizing positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems.

This article presents the latest PNT results using signals of opportunity (SOPs) from four LEO satellite constellations: Starlink, OneWeb, Orbcomm, and Iridium. A LEO-agnostic opportunistic navigation receiver is introduced, capable of acquiring and tracking unknown LEO satellite signals and producing highly accurate Doppler navigation observables. To overcome the lack of knowledge about LEO satellite ephemerides and clock errors, a differential simultaneous tracking and navigation (DSTAN) framework is developed.

Experimental navigation results for a stationary receiver and a ground vehicle are provided. The stationary receiver achieved a 2D position error of 5.1 meters by exploiting signals from multiple LEO constellations. The ground vehicle, equipped with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and an altimeter, achieved a 3D position root-mean-squared error (RMSE) of 9.5 meters and a final 3D error of 4.4 meters.

Simulation results offer insights into the future when Starlink and OneWeb constellations are fully deployed. The DSTAN framework demonstrates the potential to achieve decimeter-level and meter-level accuracy with pseudorange and Doppler measurements, respectively, over a 23-kilometer trajectory without relying on traditional GNSS systems.

LEO satellites, with their closer proximity to Earth, abundant numbers, and diverse frequency bands, hold great promise for PNT applications. However, utilizing LEO satellite signals for PNT purposes comes with challenges, such as limited disclosure of crucial satellite information by private operators. To address these challenges, a blind Doppler tracking and navigation beacon estimation framework is proposed, which effectively tracks changes in Doppler and estimates code and carrier phases.

In conclusion, the results and frameworks showcased in this article highlight the potential of LEO satellite constellations in enhancing PNT capabilities. With further developments, these constellations can revolutionize global connectivity and scientific research.