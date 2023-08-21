The Virtual Boy: A Passion Project for Engineers and Developers

The Virtual Boy, released by Nintendo in 1995, is often considered a failure and the black sheep of the company’s console family. Discontinued after less than a year and not released in Europe, the red-and-black headset was plagued with issues and failed to meet expectations. Despite this, a small community of engineers and developers has emerged, determined to keep the Virtual Boy alive.

One key figure in this community is Kevin Mellott, an engineer and the founder of RetroOnyx, a retro gaming hardware company. Mellott produces and sells various Virtual Boy accessories and hardware, including power adaptors and reprogrammable circuit boards. He has also collaborated with developers Christian Radke and Jorge Andres Eremiev to create the VUEngine, an open-source game engine specifically designed for the Virtual Boy.

Mellott’s latest project is the development of Virtual WarZone, a tank combat game that utilizes the Virtual Boy’s unique hardware features and parallax effects. The release of this game demonstrates the enduring interest in the system and the dedication of the Virtual Boy community.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, Mellott shares his passion for the Virtual Boy and discusses his favorite games for the console, upcoming projects from the VUEngine team, and a new flashcart he is developing. The flashcart will enable players to access the entire Virtual Boy library and a growing selection of homebrew titles.

Mellott’s interest in the Virtual Boy dates back to his childhood when he first encountered the system at a Circuit City store. The 3D experience captured his imagination, and despite the Virtual Boy’s subsequent failure, Mellott remained fascinated by it. This passion led him to create RetroOnyx and develop aftermarket hardware for the Virtual Boy.

One of RetroOnyx’s most popular products is the Virtual Boy-compatible flashcart. Mellott developed this hardware after recognizing the exorbitant prices that collectors were paying for original game cartridges. The flashcart allows users to load ROMs onto it and play a variety of games using the Virtual Boy. Mellott has continued to refine and improve this product over the years.

While there were only 22 officially released games for the Virtual Boy, some titles are still worth revisiting today. Mellott recommends Red Alarm, Wario Land, Teleroboxer, and Bound High as standout games that showcase the unique capabilities of the console.

The Virtual Boy may have been a commercial failure, but thanks to the dedication of engineers like Kevin Mellott and the Virtual Boy community, the console continues to captivate enthusiasts and attract new interest nearly three decades later.