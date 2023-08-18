Leaked Images of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT

It seems that a leak has occurred regarding the all-new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT, which is set to be officially unveiled tonight. The leak came from UK’s Autocar, with a Redditor downloading and posting a few images of the car online.

From these images, we can see the exterior design of the car from various angles. The front end features sweptback headlights and a large Panamericana grille. The hood has a muscular design, and the bumper includes three intakes. Vents can be seen behind the front wheels and on the rear bumper. The taillights are slim, and there is a large wing mounted on the tailgate. The quad tailpipes on the diffuser resemble those on the SL 63, suggesting that this is the GT 63 variant of the model.

If this is accurate, the car will likely be powered by the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque in the roadster version. With a bit less weight than its open-top counterpart, the 0-62 mph acceleration time is expected to be around 3.5 seconds. The top speed could surpass 196 mph.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT is expected to offer additional powertrain options. There may be a V8 with 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque in the 53 model. Reports also suggest that an electrified S E Performance variant with 828 horsepower and 1,084 lb-ft of torque is in development.

Although no interior images were available due to the deletion of the post, it is expected that the layout will be similar to the latest-gen Mercedes-AMG SL. This includes a large portrait-oriented screen in the dashboard, turbine-shaped air vents, and a digital instrument cluster. The performance division of Mercedes-AMG is likely to provide exclusive trim and upholstery for the GT.

The official unveiling of the all-new two-door GT is just a few hours away, and it is expected to launch shortly after the event.