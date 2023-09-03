Uncovering Ancestral Skills: Interview with an Expert

National Geographic Traveller (UK) recently had the opportunity to speak with an expert in ancestral skills, someone who is passionate about exploring and teaching traditional techniques. Dr. Alan Harper, a renowned archaeologist and survival expert, shared his experiences and insights into the world of ancient craftsmanship and Stone Age living.

Dr. Harper’s fascination with ancestral skills began at a young age. He recalls an early memory of discovering edible cattail roots and being captivated by the idea of utilizing resources from the natural world. This curiosity evolved over the years, leading him to master various skills such as basketry, stone tool construction, and leatherworking.

Leatherworking, in particular, became a passion for Dr. Harper. At the age of 11, he desired a leather dress but couldn’t afford one. Determined to find a solution, he delved into the art of tanning skins, eventually perfecting the process. This interest propelled him to pursue a PhD in ancient hide-tanning techniques, where he realized the scarcity of academic information on the subject. Driven by a desire to fill this gap in knowledge, he became a leading expert in the field.

One of Dr. Harper’s most notable endeavors was a journey down the Thames in Stone Age-style canoes. Alongside fellow ancestral skills instructor Sarah Day, he aimed to test their handmade equipment and understand the functionality of such ancient vessels. The canoes were made of wickerwork, covered with rawhide cowskin, and coated with rendered fat, beeswax, and birch tar. This expedition allowed them to experience daily living skills and put their gear to the test.

Despite challenges such as wind and limited fire usage, the journey proved successful. The canoes performed admirably, and Dr. Harper notes that the maintenance required was minimal. Such experiences have shaped his perspective on ancestral skills, enabling him to speak from personal experience and providing a wealth of knowledge to his students.

In addition to his survival experiences, Dr. Harper has also gained recognition through his appearances on television shows, such as Alone and Surviving the Stone Age. These opportunities have allowed him to further immerse himself in the skills he teaches and better understand how ancient peoples interacted with their environments.

Looking towards the future, Dr. Harper has ambitious plans. He and Sarah Day are preparing to embark on another adventure, this time paddling the Dordogne River in France in 2024. Additionally, Dr. Harper aims to establish a Centre for Ancient Technologies, a place where ancestral skills and experimental archaeology can be taught and researched.

Dr. Alan Harper’s dedication to uncovering ancestral skills and his enthusiasm for teaching others is truly inspiring. Through his expertise and passion, he seeks to bridge the gap between ancient traditions and modern life, allowing us to gain a deeper understanding of our shared human journey.

