Meet the Crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission

NASA has announced the crew for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-7 mission, which includes three international partners. This mission will be the first commercial crew launch to send non-NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Jasmin Moghbeli, a NASA astronaut, will be making her first trip to space as the mission commander. Moghbeli, who joined NASA in 2017, has an impressive background in aerospace engineering and has served as a helicopter and Marine Corps test pilot. With over 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time, Moghbeli brings a wealth of experience to the crew. She will be responsible for all flight phases, from launch to re-entry.

Andreas Mogensen, an astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA), will serve as the pilot for Crew-7. Mogensen, who became the first Danish citizen in space in 2015, has a strong educational background in aeronautical engineering. He will be responsible for spacecraft systems and performance during the mission.

Satoshi Furukawa, a Japanese astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), will also join the crew. Furukawa, who has completed a previous mission aboard the ISS in 2011, is a physician with a medical degree from the University of Tokyo. He will serve as a flight engineer for Expedition 69/70.

Konstantin Borisov, a test cosmonaut candidate from Roscosmos, will be making his first trip to space as a mission specialist. His role will involve monitoring the spacecraft during the launch and entry phases of the flight.

The Crew-7 mission marks an important milestone in the Commercial Crew Program as it will be the first time a non-NASA astronaut will pilot a Dragon spacecraft on a commercial crew flight. This demonstrates the growing collaboration between international space agencies and the commercial space industry.

