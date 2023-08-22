The Rise of Digital Banks in Australia: Up, Unloan, and Ubank

With the majority of banking transactions in Australia now happening digitally, banks are adapting to cater to the next generation of borrowers and homeowners. This has led to the development of new brands and products that are specifically designed for digital native users. Three notable examples are Up, Unloan, and Ubank, which are the digital offspring of major players in the Australian banking industry.

These app-only bank brands have garnered attention due to their competitive interest rates, unique features, speedy approvals, and the backing of big banks. They offer home loans that are suitable for Australians of all ages. Let’s take a closer look at each of these digital banks:

Up Variable Home Loan, by parent bank Bendigo Bank, offers a competitive variable interest rate of 5.90% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate*). The home loan can be accessed through Up’s award-winning app, which provides users with a low-fee loan option. It requires only a 10% deposit and offers free unlimited repayments with a redraw facility. Additionally, Up allows up to 50 offset accounts, and they cover the first $400 of your property valuation. It’s important to note that Up home loans are exclusively available to owner-occupiers purchasing or refinancing in major Australian cities. Up is fully owned by Bendigo Bank.

Ubank Neat Home Loan, by parent bank NAB, offers variable rates starting from 5.84% (5.86% comparison rate*) with a minimum 40% deposit. Ubank is regarded as one of the top online banks in Australia, providing borrowers with competitive rates and minimal fees. Features include the ability to make free extra repayments and redraw funds. Repayments can be made on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis. Ubank is backed by NAB, offering the benefits of online lenders along with the security of a big bank. (T&Cs apply)

It’s worth noting that the comparison rates provided in the source article serve as informative tools and may vary depending on specific loan terms and conditions. The comparison rate does not include certain costs and savings associated with the loan. The actual cost of the loan will depend on individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

Digital banks like Up, Unloan, and Ubank are indicative of the shift towards digital banking in Australia. With their user-friendly interfaces, competitive rates, and innovative features, these banks are attracting a new generation of borrowers and homeowners who value convenience and efficiency in their financial transactions.

