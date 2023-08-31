Indian-Origin Engineer Sampriti Bhattacharyya Revolutionizes the Maritime Industry with her Electric Hydrofoil Boat

Sampriti Bhattacharyya, an Indian-origin engineer and entrepreneur, is making waves in the maritime industry with her groundbreaking electric hydrofoil boat called the Navier 30. However, her path to success was not an easy one, as she had to overcome academic challenges, cultural barriers, and financial hardships to pursue her passion.

Growing up in Kolkata, India, Sampriti faced discouragement from her physics teacher and was told to become a housewife. Undeterred, she decided to study engineering at Jadavpur University. Despite facing rejection from 539 internship applications, Sampriti eventually secured an internship at Fermilab, a renowned particle physics laboratory in the US. This experience ignited her love for physics and set her on a path towards engineering innovation.

Sampriti went on to obtain another internship at NASA, where she worked on robotics and space exploration. Inspired by Steve Jobs’ philosophy that the world is built by people no smarter than oneself, she decided to pursue audacious goals. With only $200 in her pocket, she moved to the US permanently, enrolling in a master’s program at Ohio State University and later pursuing a PhD at MIT.

During her time at MIT, Sampriti developed a groundbreaking underwater drone called Hydroswarm, capable of mapping the ocean floor and detecting mines. She also participated in various competitions and hackathons, where she met her co-founder, Reo Baird. Their shared passion for engineering and sustainability led them to establish Navier in 2020.

Navier aims to revolutionize watercraft by integrating hydrofoils, electrification, advanced composites, and intelligent software systems. The Navier 30, their flagship product, glides above the water with the help of three submerged wings, allowing for incredible speed and maneuverability. Sampriti’s vision is to make boating more accessible, affordable, and sustainable while reducing the environmental impact of marine transport.

Sampriti’s inspiring journey has garnered recognition and support from investors, media outlets, and influencers, including Nas Daily, who described her boat as the coolest thing he had seen. Sampriti’s resilient spirit and determination to overcome obstacles are evident in her approach to success. She encourages others to pursue their dreams, emphasizing the power of persistence, determination, and creativity.

Sampriti Bhattacharyya’s remarkable story serves as an inspiration for individuals who aspire to make a difference in the world. Against all odds, she has shown that with unwavering dedication and a pioneering spirit, one can achieve extraordinary things. As Sampriti aptly puts it, “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Just go out there and do it.”

