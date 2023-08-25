Nicki Minaj Joins Call of Duty as a Playable Character

Nicki Minaj, the famous rapper and icon, has now entered the virtual battlefield as a playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II. In a trailer released by Call of Duty, it was announced that Minaj’s operator bundle is now available for purchase in the game.

The 30-second clip showcases Minaj’s fierce skills, as she takes down opponents with her signature finishing move, the “Get Bodied” move. With her new bundle, players will also have access to a pink Nicki Whip vehicle skin, a Super Freaky shotgun, special loading screens, and more.

This exciting addition to the game comes as part of Call of Duty’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Minaj, along with Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage, are all getting their own bundles as part of this special event. Each of the rappers also did voice-over work for their operators, adding an extra level of authenticity to the gaming experience.

Minaj’s operator skin features her iconic pink wig and pink gun, making her the game’s first self-named female operator. In the trailer, fans can hear Minaj reciting some of her famous lyrics, adding a touch of her unique style to the game.

Not only will Minaj be available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, but players will also be able to access the new themed features in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, set to release in November.

Overall, this collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Call of Duty offers fans an exciting opportunity to experience the game alongside one of the biggest names in the music industry. It’s a chance to see Minaj in a whole new light, as she showcases her skills in virtual combat.

