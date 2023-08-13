Growing up in Cherpulassery: Aswin Sekhar’s Journey to Naming an Asteroid

Aswin Sekhar, a native of Cherpulassery in Palakkad, Kerala, was privileged to witness the beauty of the night sky with minimal light pollution during his childhood in the 1990s. This experience ignited his fascination with the stars and left a lasting impression on his young mind. Little did he know that one day an asteroid would bear his name.

In June, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) recognized Aswin Sekhar’s contribution to the field of meteors and named an asteroid after him. Discovered in 2000 by the Lowell Observatory Near-Earth-Object Search program, the asteroid will be officially known as (33928) Aswinsekhar = 2000 LJ27.

Aswin is not the only Indian to receive this honor. Three other individuals, astronomer Kumar Venkataramani, senior flight dynamics engineer Ashok K. Verma, and planetary geologist Rutu Parekh, also have asteroids named after them. They join the ranks of renowned Indian scientists such as Srinivasa Ramanujan, Subramanyan Chandrasekhar, CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, and Vainu Bappu, who have had similar honors bestowed upon them. Additionally, notable figures like Mohandas Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Viswanathan Anand have minor planets named after them.

The process of naming these celestial bodies involves either a ceremonial nomenclature, where the discoverer can name it after receiving approval from the IAU nomenclature committee, or a non-ceremonial nomenclature, where accomplished scientists in the field of astrophysics nominate their peers for consideration by the IAU.

Aswin was thrilled and humbled by the recognition. His expertise lies in meteor sciences, a niche area within astrophysics. He believes this acknowledgment pays tribute to the legacy of meteor scientists who came before him and those who worked diligently in the field without receiving due recognition.

One of Aswin’s notable achievements involves his research on the annual Perseid meteor shower. He led a team that uncovered a rare gravitational dance between the Perseids, Saturn, and Jupiter, shedding light on the phenomenon of clustered meteors during this celestial event.

Aswin’s interest in studying the sky was sparked by two significant events. The first was the appearance of the Halle-Bopp comet in 1997, which he witnessed during a visit to his uncle in Nagaland. The second event was the 1999 Leonid meteor shower, which left a profound impact on his mind. Coincidentally, years later, Aswin found himself undertaking his PhD studies under the guidance of renowned astrophysicist Dr. David Asher, who had predicted the meteor shower he witnessed as a teenager.

As a solar system dynamicist, Aswin’s work revolves around understanding and predicting orbits. His research contributes to our understanding of the cosmos and helps protect modern-day satellite systems. He frequently visits scientific institutions across South India to collaborate with fellow scientists and further his research.

Regarding the portrayal of celestial threats in Hollywood movies and tabloid headlines, Aswin acknowledges that while some may exaggerate the magnitude of these dangers, there is a genuine need to study, forecast, and prepare for potential hazards. He believes that science fiction movies play a crucial role in bridging the gap between scientific intricacies and public comprehension, sparking curiosity about extraterrestrial life and celestial phenomena.

Outside the laboratory, Aswin enjoys swimming, badminton, chess, cooking, and attending concerts and film festivals. His work has taken him to various countries and picturesque telescope sites around the world. He also believes that Indian scientific institutions should improve their outreach activities to make science more accessible to the public, similar to dedicated visitor centers and museums established by agencies like NASA.

Aswin Sekhar’s journey from a small town in Kerala to having an asteroid named after him represents his passion for meteor sciences and his valuable contributions to the field of astrophysics.