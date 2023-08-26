Meet Jasmin Moghbeli: Astronaut, Marine Pilot, and Inspiration for the Next Generation

Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine helicopter pilot and mother of twins, is on the verge of accomplishing her lifelong dream of becoming an astronaut. Leading the international crew on the SpaceX Crew-7 mission, Moghbeli’s journey into space is a representation of determination, exploration, and inspiration.

Raised by Iranian political refugees, Moghbeli discovered her passion for space at a young age. As a teenager, she attended astronaut camp and pursued a degree in aeronautical engineering at MIT. Combining her love for athletics with her dream of exploring the unknown, Moghbeli played multiple sports, including basketball, while keeping space in her mind.

However, her path to space was not a straight line. Moghbeli chose a gutsy career as a Marine attack helicopter pilot, serving in numerous combat missions. Despite her dedication to military service, she never lost sight of her goal to become an astronaut. For Moghbeli, the opportunity to serve her country and keep the door open to space exploration went hand in hand.

The upcoming mission holds great significance for Moghbeli. Looking back at Earth from space is a perspective-altering experience that she is eagerly anticipating. The view of our home planet, seen from the vast expanse of space, holds an unimaginable awe. Moghbeli believes that this mission not only fulfills her personal dreams but also serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Moghbeli’s twin daughters, Zelda and Estelle, are among those who will be deeply impacted by her journey. Seeing their mother and other diverse crew members engage in space exploration helps them realize that they too can pursue their aspirations, whether as astronauts or in any other field. Being part of a mission that encourages others to dream big holds immeasurable value for Moghbeli.

“Our innate human instinct is to explore,” Moghbeli asserts. By inspiring the next generation, she believes we are securing a future where curiosity and ambition continue to push the boundaries of knowledge and discovery.

Sources:

– CBS News (Mark Strassmann)