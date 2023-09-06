A Giant Transformer Robot with a Human-Sized Cockpit Is Coming to Life

Tsubame Industries, a start-up company in Tokyo, has unveiled ARCHAX, a giant transformer robot with a human-size cockpit. Inspired by science fiction, the company aims to turn fantasy into reality. ARCHAX, standing at a towering 4.5 meters and weighing 3.5 tons, is equipped with a chest cockpit, reminiscent of the popular Japanese anime “Mobile Suit Gundam.”

During a media preview of ARCHAX, it was revealed that the robot is fitted with nine cameras, which capture live images and transmit them to cockpit monitors, ensuring seamless navigation. The arms and hands of ARCHAX are controlled by two joysticks, allowing for precise movements. The fingers of the robot are also articulated, adding another layer of realism.

ARCHAX can travel at a speed of 2 kilometers per hour when in robot mode, and can reach up to 10 kilometers per hour in vehicle mode. Tsubame Industries plans to sell five units of ARCHAX for approximately 400 million yen each.

The president of Tsubame Industries, Yoshida Ryo, is a 25-year-old enthusiast who developed a passion for machinery from an early age. Inspired by his grandfather’s ironworks company, Yoshida dedicated his studies to robotic hand technologies, with the dream of building his own robot someday.

To bring Yoshida’s dream to life, Tsubame Industries enlisted the help of a seasoned engineer. Ishii Akinori, the chief technology officer, has almost two decades of experience, including involvement in the development of a machine that mimics the movement of a human arm.

The creation of ARCHAX represents a significant milestone in the realization of childhood dreams. With its impressive features and capabilities, ARCHAX brings the excitement and wonder of piloting a giant robot from manga and anime into the real world.

Sources:

– Article Title: A Giant Transformer Robot with a Human-Sized Cockpit Is This Manga Fan’s Dream Come True

– Author: Unnamed

– Publication Date: Unspecified