Meesho Achieves Profitability for the First Time

Indian value commerce company Meesho announced that it achieved profitability in July. The SoftBank-backed startup reported profitability across all divisions and categories at a profit-after-tax (PAT) level. While specific numbers were not disclosed, Meesho revealed that its revenue grew by 54% over the past 12 months.

Meesho is yet to file its earnings for the fiscal year 2022-23 but had previously reported losses of Rs 3,247 crore for FY 2021-22.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Becomes Largest Shareholder of Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of fintech company Paytm, has become the largest shareholder of its parent company, One97 Communications. Sharma purchased a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Ant Group’s Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings. As a result, his total ownership in the company now stands at 19.42%, while Antfin’s ownership is 13.5%.

PB Fintech Reduces Losses by 94%

PB Fintech, the parent company of PaizaBazaar, reported a sharp decline in losses for the Apr-Jun quarter. The company’s losses narrowed by 94% to Rs 12 crore compared to the same period last year. However, this is still 33% higher than the losses reported in the previous quarter (Jan-Mar 2023).

Decline in Sales Impacts Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

The Ministry of Heavy Industries’ directive to delist seven electric two-wheeler makers from the FAME II subsidy program has had a detrimental impact on the sales of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws). Hero Electric and Benling India, two leading manufacturers in the sector, have experienced a significant decline in sales. The delisting has made their vehicles costlier compared to competitors. Hero Electric has faced financial losses of over Rs 2,000 crore since its delisting, despite its newer models complying with FAME II localization guidelines.

Bhavish Aggarwal: India’s Digital Industrialist

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, is recognized as a “digital industrialist” for his success in the Indian startup ecosystem. Despite coming from a middle-class family, Aggarwal has used his tech expertise and resourcefulness to build successful ventures. Ola Cabs is valued at $4.8 billion, and Ola Electric, which started in 2017, is valued at $6 billion. Aggarwal is currently working on a company focused on silicon-based infrastructure for AI models.

Indian SaaS Companies on Growth Track

Despite the economic slowdown in the startup ecosystem, Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies are expected to achieve significant revenue growth by 2030. According to a report by Bessemer Venture Partners, the market size of Indian SaaS will reach $25 billion by 2025, $35 billion by 2027, and $50 billion by 2030. The report highlights that Indian SaaS companies are more efficient than global counterparts due to lower costs and cultural competence.