Indian E-commerce Platform Meesho Takes Action Against Counterfeit Products

Indian e-commerce platform Meesho recently announced its successful removal of nearly 4.2 million counterfeit and infringing product listings, as well as 1 million restricted products, from its platform within the past six months. The company addressed the growing concern of counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms in a trust assurance report and highlighted the measures it has taken to combat this issue.

Utkrishta Kumar, Meesho’s CXO of Business, stated that the company has invested in technology enhancements and quality checks to improve its ability to identify and remove counterfeit products. Meesho has also detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts attempting to access the platform.

According to Meesho’s Founder and CTO, Sanjeev Barnwal, the company uses advanced techniques in natural language understanding and computer vision to identify bad actors and counterfeit products. It also has a dedicated quality and compliance team to verify automated signals.

Meesho’s Trust Assurance Report identified 1,800 brands as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting, resulting in action against these bad actors. Since February, non-compliant listings on the platform have seen an 80% reduction in platform views.

Meesho has launched ‘Project Suraksha,’ which includes strict verification processes, brand partnerships, and analytical models for fraud detection. As part of this initiative, Meesho has curated a ‘Suraksha List’ to identify bad actors on its platform.

Utkrishta Kumar highlighted Meesho’s commitment to customer and seller education, emphasizing that transparency and trust are fostered on the platform. With these measures in place, Meesho aims to become the preferred destination for authentic and reliable products in India’s competitive e-commerce landscape.