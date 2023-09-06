Measuring and Predicting Collision Cross Section Values for Unknown Compounds

Researchers at Auburn University are exploring ways to identify unknown compounds by utilizing collision cross section (CCS) measurements along with computational models and machine learning. The study, published in the Journal of Mass Spectrometry, discusses various technologies for determining CCS values.

Untargeted analyses, particularly in the field of disease diagnosis, require fast and reliable compound detection. However, detecting compounds with different structures poses a challenge. To overcome this, researchers have turned to “omics” research (such as lipidomics, metabolomics, and proteomics) which has been applied in diverse areas such as environmental, food, and clinical research.

While separation techniques like chromatography and mass spectrometry have been used to separate compounds, their reliability for unknown substances is not always guaranteed. Different compounds with distinct structures may have identical mass spectra and fragmentation patterns, leading to simultaneous elution.

Ion mobility is a separation technique that can address these challenges. It separates ionized compounds based on collisions with a buffer gas under an electric field, allowing for separation according to shape, size, and charge. Ion mobility is also a fast technique, taking approximately one minute, and provides information about the CCS of a compound. CCS measurements, which represent the rotationally averaged surface area, are unique to each compound and act as a “fingerprint.” These measurements are highly reproducible.

However, ion mobility still has limitations. Accurate experimental CCS determination in untargeted analysis often requires reference CCS values from standards. Finding appropriate standards can be difficult, hindering the ability to obtain accurate experimental CCS values for different chemical classes. To address this, theoretical CCS determination can enhance the confidence of experimental CCS measurements in untargeted analysis.

Researchers have developed methods for predicting CCS values using machine learning and computational models. The computational approach, which utilizes 3D compound models, can be accurate but may also result in larger errors depending on the compound’s structure. Additionally, it requires significant computational power and can take days to determine CCS values for multiple compounds.

In contrast, the machine learning approach is faster and requires minimal computational power compared to the computational approach. It yields an error of less than 10%. However, it is dependent on available experimental CCS databases, the nature of the chemical classes, and the resolving power of the experimental CCS.

Acquiring and updating experimental databases with CCS values from different chemical classes and higher resolving power can enhance the accuracy and reduce error in predicted CCS values through machine learning. This will improve the foundation for measurements using portable ion mobility spectrometers in the future.

Source: Auburn University College of Sciences and Mathematics. “Measuring and predicting collision cross section values for unknown compounds.” ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905124140.htm