Mazda Introduces Touchscreen in the 2024 CX-5

Mazda has made a significant change to its vehicles with the introduction of a touchscreen in the upcoming 2024 Mazda CX-5 model. Previously, Mazda cars relied on a “commander knob” to control the infotainment display. While this system worked well with Mazda’s native OS, it posed usability challenges for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which are designed for touchscreens.

The lack of a touchscreen made navigating through these platforms cumbersome, and there were compatibility issues with Android Auto. However, Mazda has addressed these concerns by equipping the 2024 CX-5 with a 10.25-inch touchscreen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This upgrade will make it easier for users to interact with these popular features.

It’s important to note that not all Mazda models for 2024 will have touchscreens. The recently announced CX-50m and Mazda3 will still rely on the commander knob. However, it is likely that future Mazda vehicles will also feature touchscreens, as the company continues to evolve its infotainment system.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5, with its touchscreen and improved infotainment system, will be available at dealerships starting this fall. Pricing for the new model will start at $29,300. This update is a welcome addition for Mazda enthusiasts who have been looking for a more user-friendly touchscreen experience in their vehicles.