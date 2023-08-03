Mazda Announces Potential Collaboration with Panasonic for Electrification Process

Mazda has recently revealed its potential partnership with Panasonic to further its electrification efforts in response to the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Both companies have engaged in discussions for a medium- to long-term collaboration.

This isn’t the first time Mazda and Panasonic have joined forces in EV development. Back in 2012, they collaborated on the Demio EV, which boasted a range of approximately 124 miles and a quick charging time of 40 minutes to reach 80 percent capacity.

While Mazda may not currently hold a prominent position in the EV market, this potential partnership demonstrates its commitment to advancing its electrification strategy. The company acknowledges the need to meet the rising demand for battery EVs and automotive batteries, aiming to make significant progress in this rapidly expanding sector.

By embracing electric vehicles, individuals can significantly reduce their carbon emissions compared to traditional gasoline-powered cars. According to the EPA, these vehicles emit over 100,000 pounds of carbon emissions per year. Additionally, electric cars not only have a smaller environmental impact but also provide owners with fuel cost savings.

Panasonic’s President and CEO, Kazuo Tadanobu, emphasizes the significance of collaboration with Mazda in achieving the mission of a sustainable and harmonized society. Mazda’s Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Masahiro Moro, highlights their partnership with Panasonic Energy, a pioneer in automotive lithium-ion batteries, as part of their electrification strategy to combat global warming.

As Mazda continues its efforts in electrification, collaborating with Panasonic will enhance their ability to adapt and respond flexibly to regulatory changes, evolving consumer needs, and other market trends.