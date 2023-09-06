Cinebench 2024: New Version with CPU and GPU Testing

The latest version of Cinebench, Cinebench 2024, has been released by Maxon. This free download includes not only a CPU test but also reintroduces a GPU test, resulting in a large file size of 1.6 GB. We wasted no time in downloading this new version of Cinebench 2024 to test our graphics card setup.

We proceeded to test the performance of our i9-12900K processor at stock speeds, as well as our TUF Gaming RTX 4090. It’s worth noting that, similar to Cinebench R23, this benchmark allows you to test the stability of your processor or graphics card by choosing a predefined benchmark duration.

After running the tests, we achieved a score of 1486 points with our i9-12900K and 34207 points with our TUF Gaming RTX 4090. It is important to mention that Hwbot has already added this new benchmark in “beta” mode, which means it currently does not earn any points. We encourage you to join our Discord channel to share your results with us or leave a comment below this article, specifying your system configuration.

Cinebench is a popular benchmarking tool used to evaluate the performance of CPUs and GPUs. It provides an overview of how well the hardware is able to handle demanding tasks, such as rendering and video editing. Maxon, the company behind Cinebench, regularly updates the software to ensure accurate and reliable performance testing.

Sources:

– Maxon: www.maxon.net

– Hwbot: www.hwbot.org