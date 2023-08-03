CityLife

Maxar Technologies Launches Largest Commercial Communications Satellite, Jupiter 3

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Westminster-based aerospace company Maxar Technologies Inc. has recently launched the largest-ever commercial communications satellite, called Jupiter 3. This satellite has been integrated into the Hughes Jupiter fleet, alongside four other spacecraft built by Maxar.

Jupiter 3 is an advanced satellite boasting ultra high-density, high-capacity, and high-throughput capabilities. Its design incorporates several innovative technologies, such as industry-first Q- and V-band gateway feeder links, miniaturized electronics, solid-state amplifiers, and highly efficient spot beam antenna designs.

Maxar Technologies produced the Jupiter 3 satellite at its facility in Palo Alto, California, and successfully deployed it into space using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, no specific details about the satellite’s mission or its capabilities were provided in the press release.

As a prominent player in the aerospace industry, Maxar Technologies specializes in satellite imagery and related solutions. The successful launch of Jupiter 3 further cements the company’s position as a leading provider in the field.

