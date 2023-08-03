Maxar Technologies Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite for Intelsat

Maxar Technologies, a leading provider of space solutions and geospatial intelligence, has announced the successful launch and operation of the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite for Intelsat. The satellite, built by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

After separating from the rocket, the satellite quickly began receiving and sending signals, and deployed its solar arrays. It is now in its intended orbital position, and two payloads on board will begin their operations. The C-band capability will be used over the continental United States, while the Ku-band will provide continuity over the Pacific Ocean and United States for mobility, network, and government customers. The Ku-band payload is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Maxar Technologies’ Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space, Chris Johnson, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful mission, highlighting that the new satellite adds to the global capabilities provided by Maxar’s spacecraft. The Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite is based on the proven Maxar 1300™ platform, which offers the flexibility and power required for the mission’s dual payloads.

This launch follows Maxar’s recent achievement in deploying another satellite for Intelsat, the Intelsat 40e, along with its NASA-hosted payload, Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO).

For more information, please visit www.maxar.com.