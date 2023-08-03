Maxar Technologies Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite for Intelsat

Maxar Technologies, a leading provider of space solutions and geospatial intelligence, has announced the successful launch and performance of the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite. This satellite was specifically built for Intelsat and was manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California.

The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Shortly after liftoff and separation, the satellite began receiving and sending signals and deployed its solar arrays.

Once the satellite reaches its orbital position, it will have two payloads in operation. The C-band capability will be utilized by Intelsat over the continental United States, while the Ku-band will provide continuity over the Pacific Ocean and United States for mobility, network, and government customers. The payload is jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Maxar Technologies has a long-standing partnership with Intelsat, having built nearly 60 spacecraft for them since the 1970s. The Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite is the latest addition to the fleet of satellites that transition Intelsat’s broadband coverage to free up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

The Galaxy satellites built by Maxar are based on the proven Maxar 1300™ platform. The company’s commitment to innovation and timely delivery is evident in their track record of building six geostationary spacecraft for Intelsat in just three and a half years. Their most recent launch, the Intelsat 40e satellite, includes a NASA hosted payload called Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO).

Maxar Technologies continues to revolutionize the space industry by providing comprehensive space solutions and secure geospatial intelligence. With a strong focus on monitoring and navigating our changing planet, delivering global broadband communications, and advancing the use of space, Maxar is committed to creating a better world.