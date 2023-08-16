New Insights into Black Hole Formation and Existence

The concept of black holes, first introduced by physicist Karl Schwarzschild in 1916, continues to captivate scientists and mathematicians alike. In a recent paper, Marcus Khuri and his colleagues provide new insights into the formation and existence of black holes based on the concentration of matter.

Traditionally, determining whether a region of space would collapse to form a black hole has been a complex question for physicists. The recent paper by Khuri et al. takes a significant step toward resolving this uncertainty. It also mathematically proves the existence of higher-dimensional black holes in four, five, six, or seven spatial dimensions.

To understand the context of the paper, we can look back at the breakthroughs made by Roger Penrose in 1964. Penrose’s singularity theorems demonstrated that if space-time contains a closed trapped surface, it must also contain a singularity. However, the theorems did not explain how to create a closed trapped surface in the first place.

In 1972, physicist Kip Thorne formulated the hoop conjecture as a possible solution to this problem. The conjecture suggests that regardless of an object’s shape, a critical radius of a hoop can be computed to determine if the object will collapse into a black hole. However, Thorne’s formulation remained vague, leading mathematicians Richard Schoen and Shing-Tung Yau to clarify and prove the black hole existence theorem in 1983. Their approach, though mathematically sound, was considered cumbersome.

Khuri and his team propose an alternative approach based on the work of Pong Soo Jang, which showed that an equation can go to infinity at the location of a closed trapped surface. By finding points where the Jang equation approaches infinity, they can locate the surface. Instead of using a torus, they utilize a deformable cube, inspired by Thorne’s idea of using square hoops. This method, based on the “cube inequality” developed by Mikhail Gromov, simplifies the measurement of matter concentration compared to the torus method.

The findings of this paper offer a more practical and intuitive way to determine the presence and formation of black holes. The ability to extend this analysis to higher dimensions opens up new possibilities for studying black holes beyond our conventional understanding.