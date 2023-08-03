Canada-US Border Wildfires Prompt Evacuations as iPhone 14’s SOS by Satellite Feature Comes to the Rescue

Massive wildfires have engulfed the Canada-US border, forcing local communities to evacuate as the flames continue to spread. The destructive fires have caused significant damage, leading authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents.

In the midst of this devastating situation, a group of Canadians from Missanabie, Ontario, utilized the new SOS by satellite feature on the iPhone 14 to contact emergency services. This innovative feature enables users to send emergency messages even in areas where traditional cellular and WiFi connections are unavailable. By utilizing satellite connectivity, individuals can still reach out for help during critical situations, even in areas without WiFi or cellular coverage.

While the iPhone 14’s SOS by satellite feature is designed to be used in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky, its performance may be affected if there are towering trees or buildings nearby. It’s worth noting that phone calls cannot be made using this feature. However, users can still send short text messages to convey essential information.

This groundbreaking feature has proven to be invaluable in emergency situations, serving as a lifeline for those facing perilous circumstances. Not only does it benefit adventurers who are lost or injured, but it also has the potential to assist in efforts to combat wildfires.

As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc along the Canada-US border, the iPhone 14’s SOS by satellite feature stands as a testament to the evolving technology that is playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals during times of crisis.