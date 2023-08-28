A Colossal Sunspot Spotted by NASA Could Pose Threats to Earth

A team of NASA experts has recently identified a massive sunspot on the surface of the sun that is predicted to expand and shift until it directly faces Earth in the coming week. The scientists have cautioned that this sunspot, being a darker and cooler region of the sun, has the potential to unleash powerful eruptions such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which could interfere with satellite navigation and even trigger power outages.

The NASA Perseverance rover captured images of the sunspot from a distance of over 152 million miles away from the sun. These images have been converted into an animation, showcasing a faint sun against the backdrop of space, with a shadowy mass sweeping across its surface. The size of the sunspot is still uncertain, but it must be considerably large to be visible in such low-resolution images.

Sunspots form due to the intense magnetic field of the sun, which causes a drop in atmospheric pressure and reduces the temperature compared to the surrounding regions. Sunspots appear darker because they are around 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than their surroundings. The sun’s external atmosphere, in contrast, can reach temperatures of over a million degrees.

Researchers are interested in studying sunspots and solar activity to better understand the sun’s processes and its effects on Earth’s space environment, climate, and technological systems. Sunspots follow an approximately 11-year solar cycle, and their presence and number can influence space weather, solar radiation, and Earth’s magnetosphere.

Solar flares and coronal mass ejections are massive bursts of energy and matter from the sun’s surface and outer atmosphere. Solar flares release energy across the electromagnetic spectrum, while coronal mass ejections are huge bubbles of gas threaded with magnetic field lines. These eruptions can affect Earth’s upper atmosphere, disrupt radio signals, and pose a threat to satellite operations and astronaut safety.

Observing sunspots and monitoring solar activity is crucial to understanding and predicting space weather, protecting technological infrastructure, and mitigating potential disruptions caused by solar eruptions.

Sources:

– NASA

– Spaceweather