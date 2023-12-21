Unexpected Discovery: Giant Whale Found Dead on San Diego Beach

Summary: A massive 52-foot fin whale was discovered lifeless on Pacific Beach in San Diego yesterday. Beachgoers and authorities gathered around the scene as researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) arrived to investigate the unusual incident. The whale, a female juvenile, was bleeding from its side, but the cause of death remains unknown. Efforts are underway to remove the whale from the beach and tow it offshore.

San Diego’s picturesque shoreline was met with a somber sight yesterday as a colossal fin whale washed up on Pacific Beach. Although the exact time of its arrival is uncertain, the whale’s presence was first reported before 9:30 a.m. near Santa Rita Place, close to the border between Mission Beach and Pacific Beach.

Concerns arose as the dead whale was observed bleeding from its side. However, NOAA public affairs officer, Michael Milstein, reassured onlookers that the blood seemed to be a result of birds pecking at the carcass rather than a significant injury.

In an attempt to return the majestic animal to its rightful place at sea, lifeguards harnessed the tail to a small boat. Sadly, their endeavors were unsuccessful, and the whale remained stranded on the beach.

As the news spread, both curious spectators and officials from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, including firefighters and lifeguards, along with members of the San Diego Police Department, flocked to the scene. Despite repeated announcements from lifeguards urging people to maintain a respectful distance, some individuals couldn’t resist the temptation to touch the creature.

Around 11:00 a.m., NOAA researchers arrived to assess the situation. They quickly set up a perimeter in collaboration with the lifeguards to ensure an organized and safe environment for their investigation.

Photographs were taken, and data was collected in an attempt to determine the cause of death. The absence of propeller marks or gashes suggested that the whale was not killed by a vessel, according to Milstein.

While the reason behind the whale’s demise remains elusive, Milstein cautioned the public to stay away from the carcass to allow researchers ample space to conduct their inquiry. He also mentioned the possibility of an underlying illness being the cause of death.

NOAA researchers are working diligently to remove the massive fin whale from the beach as soon as possible. Their plan involves towing the whale offshore and allowing it to sink, allowing nature to take its course.

As this unexpected event unfolds, scientists and marine experts hope to shed light on the mysterious circumstances that led to the loss of this beautiful creature.