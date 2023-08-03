Massachusetts Regulators Investigate AI Usage by Investment Firms

Massachusetts securities regulators are currently conducting an investigation into the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) by investment firms. The concern arises from the potential unregulated use of this technology, which could have adverse effects on investors.

The Secretary of State for Massachusetts, Bill Galvin, who also serves as the state’s top securities regulator, has sent letters of inquiry to various firms, including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Tradier Brokerage, US Tiger Securities, E*Trade, Savvy Advisors, and Hearsay Systems. Galvin expressed worry that if AI deployment lacks proper disclosure and consideration of conflicts, it could result in harm to investors. However, the companies have yet to respond to the letters of inquiry.

This investigation follows a recent proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which stipulates that broker-dealers must eliminate any conflicts of interest caused by the usage of AI on trading platforms. The proposal was influenced by the events of the “meme stock” frenzy in 2021, during which predictive analytics contributed to the gamification of retail investors’ behavior.

The focus of Galvin’s office is primarily on evaluating the supervisory procedures already in place within these firms to ensure that AI does not prioritize company interests over those of the investors. Additionally, they plan to assess the disclosure processes of firms that have already implemented AI and examine the marketing materials generated using this technology.

This investigation sheds light on the growing scrutiny surrounding the utilization of AI in the financial industry. It underscores the importance of appropriate regulations and safeguards to protect investors and maintain the integrity of financial markets.