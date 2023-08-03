Massachusetts Regulators Investigate Use of Artificial Intelligence by Investment Firms

Massachusetts securities regulators are conducting an investigation into the application of artificial intelligence (AI) by investment firms. The state’s Secretary of State, Bill Galvin, has raised concerns regarding the potential unmonitored use of AI and has sent letters of inquiry to various firms, including JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Other companies such as Tradier Brokerage, US Tiger Securities, E*Trade, Savvy Advisors, and Hearsay Systems have also received letters.

Galvin has emphasized the significance of proper disclosure and the consideration of conflicts that may arise when employing AI in interactions with investors. He has expressed apprehensions that the unchecked use of AI technology could pose risks to investors. As of now, the companies involved in the investigation have not provided a response to the letters of inquiry.

The investigation follows a proposal made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requiring broker-dealers to address conflicts of interest associated with the utilization of AI on trading platforms. The SEC’s proposal was influenced, in part, by the events of the “meme stock” frenzy in 2021, where predictive analytics contributed to the “gamification” of retail investors’ behavior.

The office of Secretary Galvin will evaluate the supervisory procedures of the firms under investigation to ensure that AI does not prioritize the interests of the companies over those of their investor clients. Furthermore, they will review the disclosure processes and marketing materials of firms that have already implemented AI.

This investigation highlights the increasing scrutiny surrounding the use of AI in the financial industry, particularly concerning investor protection and potential market manipulation.