Massachusetts Seeks Information on Financial Firms’ Use of AI

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
The Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, William Galvin, has reached out to seven financial companies to gather information about their utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in their interactions with retail investors. The purpose of this initiative is to understand how these firms are implementing AI and ensuring the protection and well-being of their clients.

Galvin, as the securities regulator, is interested in learning about the specific methods employed by each company when deploying AI. One key area of focus is understanding the measures in place to prevent harm to clients, including potential biases in AI algorithms that may impact investment recommendations or asset allocation.

This move by the Massachusetts regulatory body aims to safeguard the interests of retail investors by evaluating whether the use of AI technology adheres to regulatory guidelines and promotes consumers’ best interests. As AI continues to evolve and play a bigger role in the financial industry, regulators are becoming increasingly concerned about its potential impact.

While the deployment of AI holds considerable potential to enhance the services provided by financial firms, it also comes with risks that require careful consideration and management. Thus, Massachusetts’ initiative to gather information from financial firms regarding their use of AI demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the responsible and transparent utilization of AI in the financial industry.

By seeking insights into firms’ AI utilization, Massachusetts aims to better understand how these technologies are being integrated and utilized, ensuring that they serve as tools for improving client experiences and maintaining fair and trustworthy practices.

